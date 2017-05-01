Clayton Kershaw not himself as Giants...

Clayton Kershaw not himself as Giants hand him rare loss at home

19 hrs ago

This iteration of Kershaw allowed two home runs in the first three innings, labored to get through six innings and lost at home for the first time in more than a year, 4-3, to the San Francisco Giants. The loss ended the Dodgers' four-game winning streak – and Kershaw's 11-start unbeaten streak which dated to April 26, 2016.

