Clayton Kershaw earns 20th career win against rival Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw won his 20th career game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, preventing a three-game sweep with seven innings of shutout ball in a 6-1 triumph in the series finale. Kershaw once again demonstrated his brilliant form at AT&T Park, winning for the 12th time in 20 career appearances while lowing his ERA there to 1.29.

