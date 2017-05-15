Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants

After his team was outscored 31-5 in three losses to the Reds at Great American Ball Park, Giants manager Bruce Bochy lamented that "it looked like we never got off the plane". Giants starter Johnny Cueto, who spent eight seasons with Cincinnati, where he won 92 games, including a 20-win season in 2014, faced his former club for the second time in his career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.