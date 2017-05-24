Cincinnati Reds' loss in 17-innings t...

Cincinnati Reds' loss in 17-innings to the San Francisco Giants continues to linger

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Blog Red Machine

Despite the fact that it was only one loss for the Cincinnati Reds, the 17-inning loss to the San Francisco Giants is still hurting this team. Between the wear on the Cincinnati Reds' bullpen, the injury to Billy Hamilton, and the loss of what little faith there was in the slow to develop Robert Stephenson, that one loss has derailed a once promising season for the Reds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blog Red Machine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Giants Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Shay 1
MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15) May '15 Liam 1
News San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14) Dec '14 shuttip 2
See all San Francisco Giants Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,247,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC