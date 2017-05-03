Cautious Giants could delay Crawford's return
Giants manager Bruce Bochy cast doubt Wednesday upon shortstop Brandon Crawford 's hopes of rejoining the lineup during the team's upcoming weekend series in Cincinnati. Sidelined since he strained his right groin April 25, Crawford has believed he'll be fit enough to leave the 10-day disabled list Saturday, the day he becomes eligible for activation.
