Cain needs to continue strong start in contract year

When the Giants handed Matt Cain a 5 year $112,500,000 contract in 2012, the team thought it was locking down a perennial Cy Young award contender who would likely add to his three All-Star appearances over the length of the contract. Instead Cain has been limited by injuries and inconsistency with four consecutive losing seasons and a new career-low WAR in each of those seasons.

