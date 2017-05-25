Cain lacks support in stellar bounce-back start
Matt Cain did his part Friday night, but the veteran right-hander was left out in the cold by his offense. Despite throwing seven sharp innings to match a season high, Cain was saddled with the loss in Friday's Cain and Braves veteran southpaw Jaime Garcia engaged in a pitchers' duel that was ultimately decided by a Garcia single in the seventh that led to two runs for the Braves.
