BTS leader (47) not alone with 40-plus streak

And it happened in a quick 1-2 flurry in the top of the fourth inning. Robert Mosley, 32, chose Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton and his teammate, shortstop Zack Cozart , and the players came through in the same way many have for Mosley since his remarkable run began April 5. Facing Giants starter Ty Blach , Hamilton singled on a line drive to left field, and Cozart followed with a double to right that pushed Hamilton to third and Mosley to 47. The rules of Beat the Streak -- MLB.com's flagship fantasy game -- are simple, even if the challenge is not: Correctly pick a batter or two each day to tally a hit in a game.

