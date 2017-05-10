Bronson Arroyo channels inner 2006, R...

Bronson Arroyo channels inner 2006, Reds down Giants 3-2

17 hrs ago

That Bronson Arroyo is even still in the Cincinnati Reds rotation at this point is remarkable in its own right. That he managed to fire 6 innings of 2 ER ball on the road against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night is just dern skippy.

