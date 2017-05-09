Baseball Capsules

Zack Wheeler pitched two-hit ball against the team that traded him, Michael Conforto homered and the New York Mets scored four times in the first inning Tuesday night on the way to a 6-1 victory over the staggering San Francisco Giants. Hours after Matt Harvey returned from his three-day suspension with a string of contrite apologies, the banged-up Mets began moving on from their latest commotion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.