Arrieta, Cubs bats knock off Brewers

Jake Arrieta pitched 6 solid innings Sunday, and his Chicago Cubs teammates battered Milwaukee Brewers pitching all afternoon during a 13-6 victory at Wrigley Field. Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field TV: WGN Monday; Comcast SportsNet Tuesday and Wednesday; ABC 7 Thursday Radio: WSCR 670-AM Pitching matchups: The Cubs' John Lackey vs. Ty Blach Monday at 7:05 p.m.; Kyle Hendricks vs. Johnny Cueto Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.; Jon Lester vs. Matt Moore Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.; Eddie Butler vs. Jeff Samardzija Thursday at 1:20 p.m. At a glance: The Giants are trying to come out of a hole they dug for themselves early in the season, one that has them fourth in the NL West.

