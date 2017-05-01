All-Star veteran Posey, Giants eye vote

18 hrs ago

Catcher Buster Posey leads the contingent of Giants named to the Esurance MLB All-Star Game ballot for the 2017 All-Star Game presented by MasterCard. Posey, a four-time All-Star who has been elected to start the Midsummer Classic three times in fan voting , will be eligible for election along with five teammates who are former All-Star Game participants: first baseman Brandon Belt , second baseman Joe Panik , shortstop Brandon Crawford , third baseman Eduardo Nunez and right fielder Hunter Pence .

