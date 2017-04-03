Yasiel Puig's two home runs power Dodgers past Padres
A Yasiel Puig joked Wednesday night that he needed to hit home runs, otherwise he would "have no money left in my pockets," spoken through the words of his interpreter. That was part humor, part ambition.
