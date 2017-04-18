Vargas pitches Royals to 2-0 win over Bumgarner, Giants

Jason Vargas dazzled for the third straight start, the Royals finally scored off Giants ace Madison Bumgarner and Kansas City beat San Francisco 2-0 on Wednesday night to split their two-game series. Vargas scattered four hits over seven innings with nine strikeouts and no walks, his 12th straight start allowing two runs or fewer - the longest streak by a left-hander in franchise history.

