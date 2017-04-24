Urias makes solid 2017 debut as Dodge...

Urias makes solid 2017 debut as Dodgers beat Giants in 10

Run-scoring singles by Andrew Toles and Justin Turner in the 10th inning led the Dodgers to a 5-1 victory Thursday against the San Francisco Giants after Los Angeles pitcher Julio Urias made a solid start in his 2017 debut. The Dodgers, who had lost to the Giants in 10 innings the night before, loaded the bases with no outs in the 10th on two walks and an infield hit.

