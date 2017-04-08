The Giants outfield is a mess already, and Melvin Upton Jr. would give them another option.

OCTOBER 17: Melvin Upton Jr. #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after striking out in the ninth inning against Andrew Miller #24 of the Cleveland Indians during game three of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 17, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. SAN DIEGO With their left fielders hitless through five games and their lack of center field depth already exposed by Denard Span's hip injury, the Giants are in discussions with veteran outfielder Melvin Upton Jr. on a minor league contract.

