The Giants outfield is a mess already, and Melvin Upton Jr. would give them another option.
OCTOBER 17: Melvin Upton Jr. #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after striking out in the ninth inning against Andrew Miller #24 of the Cleveland Indians during game three of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 17, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. SAN DIEGO With their left fielders hitless through five games and their lack of center field depth already exposed by Denard Span's hip injury, the Giants are in discussions with veteran outfielder Melvin Upton Jr. on a minor league contract.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC