Ten Years Ago: The New-Look Giants
The last time I had been into it was just a few years earlier, 2004, but that season ended with Steve Finley hitting a walk-off grand slam against the Giants. Oh sure, I paid some attention in 2005 and 2006, but knowing that the Giants were just a ragtag bunch of Dudes Surrounding Barry Bonds and arms filling innings around Jason Schmidt, there just seemed to be the feeling of "Who cares?" Also, I was 24 and 25 respectively, and wanting to have fun and focus on a burgeoning career in the entertainment industry, so it never occurred to me that I should commit ~486 hours over six months to watching a bad team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at McCovey Chronicles.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC