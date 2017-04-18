Ten Years Ago: The New-Look Giants

The last time I had been into it was just a few years earlier, 2004, but that season ended with Steve Finley hitting a walk-off grand slam against the Giants. Oh sure, I paid some attention in 2005 and 2006, but knowing that the Giants were just a ragtag bunch of Dudes Surrounding Barry Bonds and arms filling innings around Jason Schmidt, there just seemed to be the feeling of "Who cares?" Also, I was 24 and 25 respectively, and wanting to have fun and focus on a burgeoning career in the entertainment industry, so it never occurred to me that I should commit ~486 hours over six months to watching a bad team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at McCovey Chronicles.