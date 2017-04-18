Story, Blackmon power Rockies to 6-5 win over Giants

Trevor Story hit his first career grand slam and Charlie Blackmon lined an inside-the-park homer as part of a six-run fourth inning, helping the Colorado Rockies beat Johnny Cueto and the San Francisco Giants 6-5 on a rainy Friday night. It's the first time an NL team has hit a grand slam and an inside-the-parker in the same inning since the 1950 New York Giants, according to STATS.

