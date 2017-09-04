SF Giants Minor Lines 4/9/17: Tyler B...

SF Giants Minor Lines 4/9/17: Tyler Beede in control

It took four days, but it's finally time to open the 2017 season for the system's #1 prospect. HIGHLIGHTS : Tyler Beede allowed just 1 run in 6 IP; Kelby Tomlinson reached base 4x, scored three runs, and stole a base; Aramis Garcia had his second consecutive 3 hit game including his first HR of the year.

