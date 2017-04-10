Series Preview # 3: Diamondbacks @ Gi...

Series Preview # 3: Diamondbacks @ Giants

12 hrs ago

Welcome to winning baseball Diamondbacks fans!!! Fresh off of a 4-game series win against the Giants , and a sweep of the defending AL champion Indians , we head off to the City by the Bay and initiate some deja vu for our next series. A short turn around in series' like this often times has ancillary effects, especially since hitters get to see most pitchers twice within one week's time.

