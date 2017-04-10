Series Preview # 3: Diamondbacks @ Giants

Welcome to winning baseball Diamondbacks fans!!! Fresh off of a 4-game series win against the Giants , and a sweep of the defending AL champion Indians , we head off to the City by the Bay and initiate some deja vu for our next series. A short turn around in series' like this often times has ancillary effects, especially since hitters get to see most pitchers twice within one week's time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.