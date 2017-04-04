San Francisco Giants Nearing Deal wit...

San Francisco Giants Nearing Deal with Drew Stubbs

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Frisco Fastball

Spring training may have concluded, but the San Francisco Giants are close to adding another veteran to the organization in outfielder Drew Stubbs, who recently elected for free agency after failing to crack the Minnesota Twins' Opening Day roster. Multiple injuries sustained by Michael Morse , Mac Williamson , and now Denard Span prompted the signing as the Giants' outfield depth stretches thinner and thinner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Frisco Fastball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Giants Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Shay 1
MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15) May '15 Liam 1
News San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14) Dec '14 shuttip 2
See all San Francisco Giants Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,476 • Total comments across all topics: 280,068,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC