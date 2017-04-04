San Francisco Giants Nearing Deal with Drew Stubbs
Spring training may have concluded, but the San Francisco Giants are close to adding another veteran to the organization in outfielder Drew Stubbs, who recently elected for free agency after failing to crack the Minnesota Twins' Opening Day roster. Multiple injuries sustained by Michael Morse , Mac Williamson , and now Denard Span prompted the signing as the Giants' outfield depth stretches thinner and thinner.
