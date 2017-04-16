San Francisco Giants: Madison Bumgarn...

San Francisco Giants: Madison Bumgarner's True Colors Not Seen in His Record

For the San Francisco Giants , a number more blaring than their club's miserable standing in the NL West is Madison Bumgarner 's 0-2 record to start the season. Yet, don't be fooled by his winless record because Bumgarner is off to one of his better starts this season.

