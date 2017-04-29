San Francisco Giants: Madison Bumgarn...

San Francisco Giants: Madison Bumgarner Will Be Out Until All-Star Break

San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner will miss the next three months after suffering a shoulder injury in a dirt bike accident. His absence is a gut punch to a team that is struggling in the NL West.

