San Francisco Giants' Madison Bumgarner placed on DL after dirt bike accident

The 15-year-old Tennessee girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her former teacher has been reunited with her family and friends, the family's attorney said... -- Thursday's shooting on the Champs-Elysees boulevard in Paris has pushed security to the top of the political agenda and added more unpredictability to a close... WEVER, Iowa -- Amidst fertile Mississippi River Valley farm fields here, the first greenfield nitrogen fertilizer production facility built in the U.S. in more than 25 y... Kearney, Neb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.