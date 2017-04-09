San Diego Padres: Today is the Day Ch...

San Diego Padres: Today is the Day Christian Bethancourt Breaks Out

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Call to the Pen

The San Diego Padres were laughed at before the season began, and they'll probably be laughed at once the season really kicks into gear, but right now they're on the verge of sweeping one World Series hopeful in San Francisco. One key to helping them achieve that goal could be two-way player Christian Bethancourt .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Giants Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Shay 1
MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15) May '15 Liam 1
News San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14) Dec '14 shuttip 2
See all San Francisco Giants Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,021 • Total comments across all topics: 280,185,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC