Samardzija Sharp in Final Spring Tune Up

7 hrs ago

Jeff Samardzija had what might have been his best start of Spring Friday night at AT&T Park in what was his final tune up before the Giants break camp on Saturday. 'Shark' kept the A's off balance and off the board mixing sliders and sinkers en route to 5 shutout innings.

