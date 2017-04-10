Ray effectively wild in D-backs win o...

Ray effectively wild in D-backs win over Giants

Washington Times

Robbie Ray pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning despite some control issues, Jake Lamb hit a bases-loaded triple and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Tuesday night. Chris Iannetta added an RBI single, and A.J. Pollock singled, scored and made a stellar play in center field to rob Aaron Hill of extra bases in the third.

