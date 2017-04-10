Prospect Arroyo off to fast start at ...

Prospect Arroyo off to fast start at Triple-A

14 hrs ago Read more: San Francisco Giants

Though the Minor League season has barely begun, the conviction is growing that infielder Christian Arroyo will join the Giants sooner rather than later. Arroyo entered Triple-A Sacramento's game Friday night against Salt Lake City as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning and went 3-for-3, lifting his overall batting average to .467 through eight games.

