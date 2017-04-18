Panik delivers as Giants beat Royals ...

Panik delivers as Giants beat Royals 2-1 in 11 innings

Read more: Fulton Sun

The last time Giants manager Bruce Bochy was hospitalized for a heart issue, San Francisco needed to survive 14 shaky innings under bench coach Ron Wotus to beat the Miami Marlins. Joe Panik hit an RBI single with two outs in the second extra frame, and San Francisco held on through a few tense moments to beat the Royals 2-1 in their first visit to Kauffman Stadium since its dramatic win in Game 7 of the 2014 World Series.

Chicago, IL

