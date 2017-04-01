Opening Day Preview: San Francisco Gi...

Opening Day Preview: San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

After a strong Cactus League showing and some final roster cuts, the San Francisco Giants are set to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday at Chase Field to kick off the 2017 season. The Giants appear to have the upper hand on the mound as four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner prepares to make the start.

