New book: Falling in Love with Baseball
Giants fan Chris "Mavo" Mavraedis remembers his first baseball game, which was in the first month the Giants started in San Francisco - Seals Stadium, April 1958. He remembers falling in love with Willie Mays and becoming hooked.
