Muni steps up service for 2017 Giants...

Muni steps up service for 2017 Giants season

21 hrs ago

The San Francisco Giants' home opener is next Monday at AT&T Park, which means the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will ramp up Muni service to the ballpark during home games as they have done for years now. Transit officials said they will deploy Metro Ballpark Shuttles in addition to running the N-Judah and T-Third subway lines.

