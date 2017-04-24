Melancon getting job done for Giants

Melancon getting job done for Giants

Many Giants fans simply couldn't bear to watch what unfolded on Opening Day at Arizona, when closer Mark Melancon yielded two ninth-inning runs, squandered a one-run lead, blew a save opportunity and awakened unpleasant memories of last year's bullpen shortcomings. Friday over the San Diego Padres reminded those anxious folks that it's safe to watch the late innings again.

