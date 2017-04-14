Matt Williams: Jarrett Parker can do damage once he stops chasing bad pitches
Jarrett Parker played well enough in spring training to win the Giants' starting left field job, but has struggled so far in the young 2017 season. Though 20 at-bats Parker has 10 strikeouts and just three hits.
