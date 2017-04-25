Mark Melancon: Giants fully support Bumgarner after accident
Giants' Mark Melancon high-fives Giants' Nick Hundley following a preseason win over the Athletics at AT&T Park in San Francisco on March 30, 2017. Giants closer Mark Melancon made it clear Tuesday that the team fully supports Madison Bumgarner following the ace's dirt bike accident last week.
