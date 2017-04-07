Margot, Solarte lead Padres to 7-6 win over Giants

Rookie Manuel Margot hit his first two big league homers and Yangervis Solarte had a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning, helping the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 7-6 in their home opener Friday. Solarte's double to the gap in right-center gave the Padres the lead again after the Giants had gone up 5-4 on Brandon Belt's first career grand slam with no outs in the sixth.

