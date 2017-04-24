Madison Bumgarner's rented bike slipp...

Madison Bumgarner's rented bike slipped near end of ride

Madison Bumgarner had nearly finished a ride of more than two hours in the mountains outside Denver when his rented dirt bike slipped on the trail and took the pitcher to the ground directly onto his pitching shoulder. The 2014 World Series MVP bruised ribs and sprained the AC joint in his pitching shoulder in the dirt bike accident during Thursday's off day in Colorado.

