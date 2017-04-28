Madison Bumgarner suffered AC sprain, out three months Giants ace is expected to be out until after the All-Star break after dirt bike accident. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pePmJB SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner, who earlier this month injured his left throwing shoulder in a dirt-biking accident, started rehab for the injury and is expected to be out until after the July 10-13 All-Star break, the team said Friday.

