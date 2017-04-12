Kris Bryant, Jake Arrieta to appear o...

Kris Bryant, Jake Arrieta to appear on 'Chicago Fire' season finale

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant and Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta chat during a delay in the sixth inning as a play at first base is reviewed against the San Francisco Giants on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, during Game 3 of the National League Division Series at AT&T Park in San Francisco. Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant and Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta chat during a delay in the sixth inning as a play at first base is reviewed against the San Francisco Giants on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, during Game 3 of the National League Division Series at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Giants Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Shay 1
MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15) May '15 Liam 1
News San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14) Dec '14 shuttip 2
See all San Francisco Giants Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,808 • Total comments across all topics: 280,249,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC