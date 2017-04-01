Kawakami: The established, expensive 2017 Giants sure aren't a band of misfits any more
The ball went high and deep and outta there, and while everybody was still admiring backup catcher Nick Hundley's fourth-inning grand slam, Brandon Crawford had a wry, random, very Giant-y thought for Buster Posey. "I think Craw was kidding Buster," manager Bruce Bochy said approvingly after the Giants' 6-3 exhibition-season closing victory over the A's at the Coliseum, "'Who's going opening day?'" Well, of course Posey - face of the Giants' franchise, Captain America, the foundation piece of this whole thing - is starting Sunday's season-opener in Arizona and just about every game possible after that one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC