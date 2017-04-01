Kawakami: The established, expensive ...

Kawakami: The established, expensive 2017 Giants sure aren't a band of misfits any more

The ball went high and deep and outta there, and while everybody was still admiring backup catcher Nick Hundley's fourth-inning grand slam, Brandon Crawford had a wry, random, very Giant-y thought for Buster Posey. "I think Craw was kidding Buster," manager Bruce Bochy said approvingly after the Giants' 6-3 exhibition-season closing victory over the A's at the Coliseum, "'Who's going opening day?'" Well, of course Posey - face of the Giants' franchise, Captain America, the foundation piece of this whole thing - is starting Sunday's season-opener in Arizona and just about every game possible after that one.

