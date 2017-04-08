Jarrett Parker dropped to eighth in G...

Jarrett Parker dropped to eighth in Giants lineup at San Diego

17 hrs ago

SAN DIEGO The Giants might be signing every right-handed hitting veteran outfielder under the sun to minor league contracts, but Jarrett Parker will get more than a one-week audition to keep a starting job. And Manager Bruce Bochy said he thought Parker had much better at-bats in Friday loss to the Padres at Petco Park.

