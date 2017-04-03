Giants squander leads in opening series loss
Those should be the instructions for everybody who cares about the Giants, including the Giants themselves, following Thursday night's The Giants lost three of four games in this season-opening series to Arizona, which finished 18 games behind them in last year's National League West standings. But with 158 games remaining, this series soon will seem more forgettable and less monumental, no matter how the Giants fare.
