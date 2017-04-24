Giants prospect Mazza pitches perfecto for Class-A Augusta

San Francisco Giants prospect Domenic Mazza pitched the first nine-inning perfect game in South Atlantic League history Tuesday, a 9-0 win for the Class-A Augusta GreenJackets at Lexington. The 22-year-old left-hander who attended high school outside San Francisco in Concord struck out nine and threw 85 pitches, 60 for strikes.

