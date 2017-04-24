Giants prospect Mazza pitches perfecto for Class-A Augusta
San Francisco Giants prospect Domenic Mazza pitched the first nine-inning perfect game in South Atlantic League history Tuesday, a 9-0 win for the Class-A Augusta GreenJackets at Lexington. The 22-year-old left-hander who attended high school outside San Francisco in Concord struck out nine and threw 85 pitches, 60 for strikes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC