Giants' Posey struck in head by pitch, leaves game

Buster Posey left the San Francisco Giants' home opener Monday in the first inning after being hit in the helmet by a 94 mph fastball from Arizona starter Taijuan Walker. Posey was struck by an 0-1 pitch with two out in the first and immediately went down.

