Giants plunk Paul Goldschmidt after placing Buster Posey on 7-day DL

Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants falls backwards after he was hit in the head with a pitch by Taijuan Walker of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the bottom of the first inning at AT&T Park Those good feelings were pushed away in the first inning, when the San Francisco Giants and their fans watched superstar catcher and face of the franchise, Buster Posey , take a 94-mile-per-hour fastball off his helmet, sending him to the ground in a heap. "He's fine right now".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.