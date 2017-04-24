Giants place Span on DL, Crawford on bereavement list
Giants leadoff hitter Denard Span suffered a setback in his recovery from a shoulder injury and was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday. Span is suffering from a sternoclavicular joint sprain he appeared to sustain after crashing into the outfield wall at Coors Field on Saturday.
