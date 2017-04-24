Giants' Morse repeats history in thrilling win

In the Giants' thrilling 4-3 comeback victory against the Dodgers on Wednesday night, which ended on Hunter Pence 's bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, October, 2014, broke out. Once and new Giant Michael Morse, beginning his comeback after more than a year out of major-league baseball, pinch-hit with one out in the bottom of the eighth and - ridiculously, brazenly -- homered off Pedro Baez to tie the game 3-3.

