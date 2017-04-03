Giants' Moore honored to get home ope...

Giants' Moore honored to get home opener start

14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The last Giants starter to throw a regular-season and postseason pitch at AT&T Park will throw the first of 2017 on Monday, barring an unforeseen change, and should get a nice ovation at AT&T Park for all he did down the stretch. Matt Moore will face the Diamondbacks for the second time after taking the loss in Wednesday night's game at Chase Field.

