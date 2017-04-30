Giants' miserable April ends with 5-2 loss to Padres
After closer Mark Melancon blew a save in the top of the ninth inning, George Kontos gave up a three-run home run to Wil Myers in the top of the 12th, providing the difference for the San Diego Padres in their 5-2 win over the Giants on Sunday at AT&T Park. With runners on first and second, Myers' sent a 1-0 fastball from Kontos into the left field bleachers, his second homer in as many days as the Giants lost two of three to the Padres.
