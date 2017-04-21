Giants' Madison Bumgarner injured in dirt bike accident, placed on DL
APRIL 19: Starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner #40 trips over a sliding Mike Moustakas #8 of the Kansas City Royals while fielding a throw at first base during the 5th inning of the game at Kauffman Stadium on April 19, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. DENVER Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner sustained a sprained left shoulder and bruised ribs after being involved a dirt bike accident on the team's day off in Colorado on Thursday, the club said.
